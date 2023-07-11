Peddlers arrested, drug seized

ZIRO, 10 Jul: The Lower Subansiri district police arrested one Nani Doding and seized 6.77 gms of suspected heroin from his possession on 1 July.

The arrest – based on information – was made in the presence of the executive magistrate, following a raid in a hotel room in which Doding was staying.

Five plastic vials containing suspected heroin were seized from his possession.

Upon interrogation, he disclosed that he had procured his supplies from one Bamin Kiron. Subsequently, the latter was arrested on 4 July from his rented apartment, and 62 empty vials and 105 syringes were seized from his possession.

Kiron on his part revealed that he had procured the drug from an unnamed peddler, whom the police tracked down in Hapoli through his mobile number.

The third arrestee has been identified as Hazmat Ali, and 10 vials containing 12.68 gms of suspected heroin was seized from his possession.

In total, 19.45 gms of suspected heroin was recovered in the operation, the police said, adding that a case [u/s 21 (b) NDPS] has been registered and endorsed to SI K Tacha for investigation.

The police team that made the arrests comprised SDPO Ojing Lego, SI K Tacha, ASI Tadu John, and constables D Tasi, N Yerin and Johny, under the supervision of SP Dr Sachin Singhal.

Drug peddler arrested

Meanwhile, in Longding district, one Pampi Wangsa (22) was arrested by a joint team of the Longding police and the 40 Assam Rifles (AR) on Monday and 11 packets of suspected brown sugar, weighing 140.2 gms, were seized from her possession.

The team intercepted a car, which was coming from Pongchao, at Niuanuu-Niuassa village. The contraband substances were packed in soap cases.

The Longding police informed that they are “searching for the partner of the accused lady who fled from Pongchao after learning about her friend’s arrest.”

Wangsa was produced in the court, and the judicial magistrate remanded her to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The police further informed that the contraband substances had been brought from Longwa district of Nagaland, “and more arrests are likely to be made in a few days’ time.”