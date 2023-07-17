DC seeks on-time completion of projects

ZIRO, 16 Jul: Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime emphasised on on-time completion of all ongoing projects in the district, “without compromising the quality of the works.”

Presiding over a district-level monitoring committee meeting here recently to review the status of all central and state sponsored schemes and flagship programmes, the DC also urged all the HoDs to “undertake field visits of your respective sites in consultation and collaboration with the ZPMs and the executing departments concerned.”

Nime also urged the Aatmanirbhar Bharat implementing departments to be proactive and “take regular follow-up actions for timely implementation of the schemes.”

For correct and justified selection of beneficiaries, the DC directed the beneficiary-oriented implementing departments to “communicate with the ZPMs concerned for their fair selection.”

Among others, ZPC Sang Chorey and District Planning Officer Joram Tatung attended the meeting. (DIPRO)