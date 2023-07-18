Legal awareness prog held

30 couples register for marriage certificates

DOIMUKH, 17 Jul: Thirty couples registered for marriage certificates during a legal awareness camp organised by the Hope & Shine Society, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal services Authority (APSLSA), here on Monday.

During the awareness programme, which was organised to mark the International Day of Justice, APSLSA legal aid counsel, advocate Raknu Koniya spoke about the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, 2008, while advocate Taying Nega from the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court dwelt on the role of the APSLSA in facilitating welfare schemes like old-age, widow and disability pension schemes.

Advocate Geba Lomi apprised the participants of the POCSO Act and the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Act, 2011, and advocate Kalung Tatu highlighted the role of paralegal volunteers and the lok adalat.

Hope & Shine Society president Tob Naso Nabam and its secretary Hibu Murchi also spoke.

More than 150 persons participated in the programme. (DIPRO)