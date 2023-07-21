Manipur: The shattered jewel

Editor,

I am in disbelief that a spark of fire would set ablaze an entire state for more than two-and-a-half months. The situation is exceedingly dire and sensitive, to the extent that any expression of solidarity with either of the communities in Manipur on social media attracts an overwhelming deluge of responses, leaving one with a sleepless night.

The venomous words dazzles one’s eyes and mind, piercing through the heart to such an extent that one may even feel like exclaiming, “Jesus! The day of judgment has just been further accelerated.”

On the 19th of July, 2023, I saw a retweet by Jeri, Kabom, Tago Yompa and others, and the post shook me from within. The images were of a group of miscreants, supposedly from the Meitei community, parading two women mercilessly naked and touching their private parts while dragging them towards a field. I cannot fathom the extent of their suffering and what might have transpired afterwards. There was a huge outrage against that heinous act on social media. A spark turned a protest into a civil war, and amidst the fight for their own justice, some sections of the people in Manipur have lost their humanity.

In the past months, there were disturbing footage and reports of mass vandalism and burning of vehicles alongside roads, with lifeless bodies scattered across areas in Manipur. These events evoke memories of past African genocides, such as those of Boko Haram and the Rwandan genocide. India also has unfortunately witnessed genocide-like tragic events.

While I refrain from officially terming it genocide, the heartless burning of a woman and a child inside an ambulance, the degrading act of parading women naked, and the news of gangrape raise significant concerns about the severity and brutality of the violence. It is akin to genocide. I am sorry if I termed it genocide. Maybe not now, but if the Indian government doesn’t intervene, the issue may lead to a full-fledged civil war and genocide, because the escalating bitter hatred among the communities doesn’t seem to end.

Once hailed as the ‘Jewel of India’ by our first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, Manipur now appears to have suffered such profound devastation that the task of restoring its former glory seems to be a distant dream. A month ago, I read on the internet that the Kuki community had gone to the extent of demanding a separate state, and just a few day back there was a headline in The Indian Express that the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) – the apex tribal body of the community in the state – said that its demand for a “separate administration” is now explicit.

As a citizen of Arunachal Pradesh in Northeast India, I won’t delve into the details of who the Meities or Kukis are, as I assume people are already familiar with their identities. I also won’t express any negative sentiments towards either community. However, it is crucial for all of us to ponder the situation in Manipur, our sister state in the Northeast. We must reflect on what might have gone wrong there and the unrest that has arisen. This serves as a stark reminder that if we fail to care for and control our anger and patience, and most importantly, if we begin taking the law into our hands, similar events could arise in our state tomorrow.

It is in our collective interest to promote understanding, empathy and peaceful coexistence among all communities in the Northeast. By fostering harmony and mutual respect, we can work towards a better and a more united region for the future.

The Meitei vs Kuki issue has not only rumbled the chairs in the Parliament; it has triggered a tremor of an unending civil war that has grabbed the attention of international forums. For instance, the European Parliament has asked India to promptly halt the violence in Manipur, but the violence in Manipur doesn’t seems to cease.

It is time that the Indian government heard the cries of the people of Manipur before its too late. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ANI over the Manipur issue. Better late than never, but had he spoken earlier, he could have saved thousands of live.

Manipur, the shattered jewel of India, deserves peace and tranquility. God bless Manipur.

Jon Pebi Tato