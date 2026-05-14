Editor,

I wish to draw attention to the futility of the Arunachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) conducted every year by the government through its agency. According to the RTE Act 2009, Teacher Eligibility Test is mandatory for appointment as a teacher. However, in Arunachal Pradesh, APTET has become practically valueless. The certificate is not accepted in any subsequent teacher recruitment examinations for TGT and PGT posts, and candidates are still required to appear for separate competitive exams. This makes APTET an unnecessary additional hurdle that wastes both money and energy for thousands of aspirants. In addition, the regular PRT post has been sidelined by the Education Department. The last advertisement for regular PRT recruitment was issued in 2014, and since then, no fresh recruitment has been carried out. This has left many trained and eligible candidates in limbo.

I request AAPSU and ANSU to look into this matter and take up the issue with the authorities. The government should either make APTET meaningful by linking it to teacher recruitment or discontinue it to save time and resources for aspiring teachers.

An unemployed youth