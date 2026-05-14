Editor,

It is deeply unfortunate that students of Arunachal Pradesh are once again being compelled to travel outside the state merely to appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), despite the examination having become mandatory for admission into central universities and several government institutions. The continuing absence of adequate examination centres within the state reflects serious administrative failure and lack of timely coordination.

What is even more concerning is the extremely late intervention by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, who reportedly wrote to the NTA only at the last moment regarding allocation of examination centres. An issue affecting the academic future of thousands of students should never have reached such a stage requiring last-minute intervention. The matter ought to have been addressed proactively and well in advance by the state administration.

Equally disappointing is the statement made by the Hon’ble Education Minister that the State Education Department has no role in CUET. In our considered view, any issue affecting the students and citizens of the state must naturally be the concern of the concerned department and the government. Such a statement, instead of assuring support and responsibility, appears wholly uncalled for.

Students of Arunachal Pradesh should not be forced to bear unnecessary financial burden, travel hardship, and mental stress merely due to administrative inaction and delayed response.

Mani Pabin

Pasighat