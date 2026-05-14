Editor,

I would like to respectfully draw the attention of the APPSC towards an important concern regarding the recruitment examinations for Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE) posts under Rural Works Department (RWD) and Water Resources Department (WRD), where candidates from both Civil Engineering and Agriculture Engineering streams compete for the same vacancies.

At present, although both streams are placed in a common competition, the technical syllabi, subject content, and difficulty standards of the respective technical papers are entirely different except for the General Studies and Aptitude sections. Due to this difference, variation in question difficulty level and scoring pattern often creates imbalance in the final merit outcome.

In several recently concluded AE and JE examinations, many candidates observed noticeable differences in the standard and difficulty level of Civil Engineering and Agriculture Engineering technical papers. In some examinations, one stream’s paper was comparatively easier and more scoring, thereby providing an unintended advantage to that particular stream despite both streams competing for the same posts and common merit ranking.

Since the technical subjects are fundamentally different and there is presently no moderation or normalization mechanism to balance variations in paper difficulty, the present system may unintentionally affect fairness and equal opportunity among candidates.

In this regard, a practical and balanced solution may kindly be considered by the Commission:

The vacancies may be distributed between Civil Engineering and Agriculture Engineering candidates in a fixed and predefined ratio (for example 60:40 or any technically justified proportion) instead of keeping all posts under a completely common merit pool. A similar approach is followed in recruitment processes under the Power Department where vacancies are distributed among Electrical, Mechanical, and Computer Science disciplines due to differences in technical syllabus and specialization.

Such a system would:

a) ensure fair representation of both engineering streams,

b) reduce imbalance arising from varying technical paper standards,

c) improve transparency and confidence among aspirants, and

d) maintain healthy competition within each discipline.

Therefore, it is humbly requested that the Commission may kindly examine the matter sympathetically and consider adopting a rational post distribution mechanism between Civil and Agriculture Engineering streams in future RWD and WRD recruitments.

An aspirant