Act on UCC

Editor,

A uniform civil code (UCC), a longstanding manifesto of the BJP-led government, will sooner or later be implemented through our Parliament if the present government remains in power. We should also remember that the present BJP government holds absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and also has strong hold in the Rajya Sabha. Thus, it should not be a problem to pass a UCC through the Parliament if they wish to. But it is the responsibility of the majority to win the confidence of the minority.

Several opposition parties and minority groups have expressed their resentment and disagreement on a UCC. The strong wave of resentment can be seen across the northeastern states such as Mizoram, where the ruling Mizo National Front is planning to pass a resolution in the state assembly, opposing a UCC, whereas in Nagaland, the Nagaland Tribes Council and the Nagaland Baptist Church Council have voiced out against any move to impose a UCC.

Earlier, in January, the Meghalaya CM also expressed his apprehensions on a UCC.

What is a UCC? The clear picture of a UCC is on the concealed mode, yet a few details of this hidden manifesto surfaced. It is a set of laws that govern personal matters, including marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession, for all the citizens, regardless of their religion.

In present Arunachal Pradesh, one can witness that many societies and individual are discouraging the practice of polygamy and child marriage. In the matter of divorce, both the traditional as well as court way are in practice. So, marriage and divorce may or may not be the bone of contention, but this three domains – adoption, inheritance and succession – have the capacity to deliver the wrath of indigenous upon the government and on a UCC.

In the past, whether it was PRC issue or Arunachal Pradesh Marriage and Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021, the indigenous people of the state have sent a clear message to all that the non-APST should never claim any ownership of land and tribal rights in Arunachal Pradesh. However, there is a fear and doubt that if a UCC is implemented, it can supersede the protection like the Bengal Eastern Frontier Actm 1873, and the indigenous land and customary rights. Whereas in Arunachal, land is not just a land for its people but it’s where their ancestors live, there indigenous belief exist such as folktales, ritual, blood-origin, emotions and many more.

Therefore, it is the duty of our representatives, especially union minister Kiren Rijiju and CM Pema Khandu to inform the UCC drafting committee that the rights and reservation of indigenous people of Arunachal shouldn’t be compromised at any cost.

If possible, the state government should initiate the codification of Article 371 H in the line of Article 371 A and Article 371 G. It is high time that our elected representatives expressed concern over a UCC and accordingly did the necessary and needful action before it is too late and also need to end these trend of acting only when things gets escalated.

Keyom Doni