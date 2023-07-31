Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; issue may create security problems for nation: INDIA

IMPHAL, 30 Jul: Stating that the government machinery has completely failed to control the Manipur ethnic conflict, which is lingering for nearly three months, opposition bloc INDIA on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “silence” and his showing “brazen indifference” to the ongoing situation in the northeastern state.

In a memorandum submitted to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the 21 opposition MPs who signed the document demanded urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people to bring peace and harmony to the state.

“From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machinery has completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months,” the memorandum read.

The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust among the communities, the parliamentarians said.

“Silence of Hon’ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur,” they added in the memorandum.

There is anger and a sense of alienation amongst all communities and it has to be addressed without delay, they said.

“We earnestly request you to restore peace and harmony taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent,” the MPs told the governor.

“You are also requested to apprise the union government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days, so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy,” they added.

The document also stressed that the “failure of both the central and state governments” to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths (over 160 deaths as per official records), over 500 injuries, burning of more than 5,000 houses and internal displacement of over 60,000 people.

Talking about their two-day visit to the state, the parliamentarians said in the memorandum that they visited relief camps in Churachandpur, Moirang and Imphal, and interacted with the victims and inmates taking shelter there.

“We are, indeed, very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes,” they added.

The memorandum highlighted that the condition in the relief camps is pathetic, to say the least, and special care needs to be taken for the kids on a priority basis.

“Students from different streams are facing uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the union governments,” it added.

Later, sharing a copy of the memorandum on Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Modi and claimed that the anger, anxiety, anguish, pain and sorrow of the people of Manipur make “absolutely no difference” to him.

“While he is busy listening to his own voice and forcing down his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on crores of Indians, the 21 MP delegation of Team INDIA is talking about Manipur ki Baat with the governor of Manipur,” Ramesh added.

‘Issue may create security problems for nation’

The INDIA also asserted that, if the Manipur ethnic conflict is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for the country.

Addressing reporters outside the Raj Bhavan after the meeting with the governor, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The governor suggested that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur to talk to both Meitei and Kuki people to remove mistrust among the communities. We also agree to that suggestion.”

He said that the MPs will present their observations on Manipur in Parliament and try to put pressure on the central government when they get a chance.

“We will speak on the lapses committed by state and central governments in Manipur in Parliament. We appeal to the Centre to have a discussion on the issue in Parliament,” he added.

Chowdhury claimed that the situation has become such that the valley people (Meiteis) cannot go to the hills (where Kukis live) and the hill people cannot come to the valley.

“There is a huge scarcity of ration, fodder, milk, baby food, and all other essential items. Students’ education has been hampered. We explained all these to the governor, who said that these issues should be resolved collectively,” he added.

The opposition delegation left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon. They had arrived in Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet victims of the three-month-long ethnic riots in the state. (PTI)