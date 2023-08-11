Society expresses shock over MoA for HEP

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The Acheso Atih Welfare Society (AAWA) has expressed shock over the report that the state government is going to sign a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with SJVN for the 420 MW Mihundo HEP project in the Dri basin.

The society has written to the state government, opposing the move to sign the MOA “without due consideration of the social, environmental, and cultural impacts on the community.”

They alleged that their concerns are not being taken into account, and that the local community is being sidelined during the conceptualisation and vital preliminary stage of the decision-making process.

The indigenous villagers of Acheso said that they are united in their condemnation and opposition to the proposed memorandum.

“Our people have relied on these lands for generations, and they form an integral part of our cultural heritage, sustenance, and livelihoods. The potential ramifications of such a project on our community’s wellbeing, traditional practices, and environment cannot be ignored,” they said.

The AAWA urged the state government to “consider our concerns seriously and engage in transparent and meaningful consultations with the community before proceeding with any agreements or projects that may affect our land and way of life.”

“We request that the signing of the MoA related to the Mihundo HEP be halted until our voices are heard, and our perspectives are adequately considered. We appeal for a respectful and inclusive dialogue that takes into account the rights and aspirations of the indigenous people of Acheso village,” it added.

The society also reminded the government that cumulative study should have been conducted before undertaking such a huge hydropower project in the area.