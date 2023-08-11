Manipur tribal body says feels let down by Shah’s remarks on ethnic clashes

IMPHAL, 10 Aug: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) of Manipur on Thursday said that tribals and Kuki-Zo community members have felt let down by union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments in the Lok Sabha on the ethnic conflict in the northeastern state.

In a statement, the ITLF, a conglomerate of recognised tribals of Manipur, said three months of violence in Manipur has led to the deaths of more than 130 Kuki-Zo tribals, the displacement of 41,425 tribal civilians and the complete physical and emotional separation of Meteis and tribals.

“And the best explanation that the home minister can come up with is the entry of refugees from Myanmar,” it said.

The ITLF said that Mizoram has welcomed more than 40,000 refugees from Myanmar and displaced people from Manipur, and it is still the most peaceful state in India.

“The scheduled tribe demand by the majority community, the government notification on forest reserves which would usurp tribals from their lands, and the demonising of tribals by the CM and radical Meitei intellectuals are the reasons why the trust deficit grew between Meiteis and tribals, which culminated in the sectarian clashes,” the group said in its statement.

The ITLF said that accusing refugees, who are some of the most deprived and helpless sections in any community, of starting a conflict at this scale is just “plain wrong.”

“Also, the ITLF is aghast that the home minister is still defending Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, who we consider is the chief architect of the violence,” it alleged.

The group further alleged that so many innocent people have died under his watch, and violence continues unabated after three months.

“Many of his own ministers have made submissions to the central government, saying law and order has completely collapsed in the state. Despite all this, he is still being feted by the central government instead of being sacked. We appeal to the home minister to rise above party politics in dealing with the crisis in Manipur,” the ITLF said.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, a delegation of ITLF met the home minister, who assured them that the deployment of central security forces in the ethnic violence-hit state will be further strengthened and reoriented to plug any gaps in vulnerable areas.

Speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Home Minister Shah said that problems started in Manipur with the influx of Kuki refugees from neighbouring Myanmar after the military rulers there started a crackdown against militants in 2021.

The Kuki refugees started settling down in the jungles in the Manipur valley, raising fears of a demographic change in the region, Shah said. (PTI)