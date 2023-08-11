Tender for bridge over Noa-Dehing to be floated soon

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, 10 Aug: Local MLA and UD Minister Kamlung Mossang has informed this correspondent that the tender for construction of a suspension bridge over the Noa-Dehing river will soon be floated by the public works department, the executing agency.

There are six Singpho villages in the N’khumsang region situated on the right bank of the river. The residents of these centuries-old villages face plenty of hardship, owing to the absence of direct surface communication with Miao township. These villagers are the founders of Miao township and the oldest inhabitants of the Miao administrative subdivision, but, unfortunately, they continue to be the most neglected lot.

The demand for a motorable suspension bridge over the Noa-Dehing in Miao to connect with the right bank is not new but it has not materialised yet. The state government in the last budget session had allocated Rs 5 crore for the construction of the bridge. Since the right bank falls under oil operational area, the Oil India Limited has also offered to allocate Rs 2.25 crore under its corporate social responsibility scheme.

With the announcement by the minister, the people living on the right bank of the river can heave a sigh of relief.

A suspension bridge over the Noa-Dehing river, connecting the villages with Miao township will not only change the landscape but will undoubtedly play a significant role in attracting the attention of domestic as well as international tourists.

The United Miao Mission and it’s youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung have pleaded with the local political representative to float the tender at the earliest and ensure that the process of implementation starts prior to the upcoming state election.