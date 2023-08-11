Nat’l webinar on customary practices & formal laws

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) on Thursday hosted a national webinar for stakeholders on ‘Synergy between customary practices and formal laws’.

The webinar was aimed at discussing and reviewing the findings of the ambitious project titled ‘Synergy between customary practices of the traditional village council system and formal laws of India’.

This initiative, referred to as a ‘legal literacy-cum-training project’, has the objective of spreading legal awareness in rural Arunachal by providing training to the traditional heads of the village councils, commonly known as gaon buras and gaon buris, on various laws and schemes of public importance.

In his address, Justice Department Director Chandra Mohiyar reaffirmed his department’s “unwavering commitment to continuing and advancing this project into its next phase.”

Among others, the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench Registrar Budi Habung and APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado participated in the webinar.

Besides GBs, legal practitioners and members of women’s organisations, representatives from the Indian Institution of Public Administration also participated in the discussions.