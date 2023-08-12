Plantation drives organised, plaques dedicated to martyrs under MMMD

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 11 Aug: More than 300 saplings were planted by the public in Upper Subansiri district in the run-up to the Independence Day celebration, under the Meri Maati Meri Desh (MMMD) campaign, which started on 9 August and will continue till 15 August.

Oath-taking in honour of all martyrs of the nation and plantation drives are being carried out at various places in the district under the initiative of the Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers and local youths.

A plantation drive was also conducted in Kuporijo village on Friday.

In Tirap’s Pansumthong village, veer nari Chasen Dada along with Borduria ZPM Sarah Chakhin Wanglat, CO Lim Modi and chief of Pansumthong Manwang Lowang unveiled the shila phalakam (plaque) dedicated to martyr Havildar Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous).

Chasen Dada also hoisted the national tricolour on the occasion.

In her address, Borduria ZPM Sarah Chakhin Wanglat said, “Martyr Havaldar Hangpan Dada’s sacrifice for the nation should propel all of us to a feeling of nationalism and we should be ready to serve the nation whenever called upon.”

She also urged the youths and students to study hard for a brighter future and stay away from drug abuse.

The programme was attended also by GBs, GPCs, PWD JE Cheta Tata, students and teachers.

In Namsai district, 75 indigenous plants each were planted in Adi Ningroo, Chongkham and amrit sarovar sites, led by the ZPMs of Ningroo and Chongkham, as part of the MMMD campaign.

The Namsai police also organised an awareness event at the GSS in Namsai.

NSS volunteers of GHSS Lathao and students of GSS Manhofhai, GUPS Kaba, KGBV Kasik and GSS Jaipur also participated in the campaign by planting 400 saplings in the school premises, provided by the forest department.

In Itanagar, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation organised a programme at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Niti Vihar on Friday as part of the MMMD campaign. It was attended by Mayor Tamme Phassang, corporators and IMC officials.

A plaque was also dedicated to the bravehearts who fearlessly laid down their lives for the motherland. (With inputs from DIPROs)