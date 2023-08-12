Solung football tournament underway

YINGKIONG, 11 Aug: A fortnight-long Solung football tournament, being organised by the Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee (CSFCC), was kicked off by Sports & Youth Affairs Director Tadar Appa at the general ground here in Upper Siang district on 10 August.

Appa in his address urged the teams to “enjoy while playing the game with utmost dedication, discipline, and with true sportsmanship spirit.”

“As per Arunachal Pradesh sports policy, 10% jobs are reserved under the sports quota in the police department and 5% in the rest of the departments for meritorious sportspersons in all disciplines, as well as opportunities to play at the state and national levels,” he informed.

ZPC Lumgeng Liting also exhorted the teams to “play with team spirit throughout the tournament.”

Yingkiong Town Market Welfare Association secretary Taram Libang, CSFCC-2023 president Ajong Sitek and general secretary Tagiot Epir also spoke.

Fourteen teams are participating in the tournament.

The inaugural match was won by Dipu City, after defeating Gobuk FC by 2-0 goals. (DIPRO)