ROING, 18 Aug: A block-level “Meri Maati Mera Desh-Mitti Ko Naman Veeron Ka Vandan” programme was conducted for Roing-Koronu CD block at the Govt. Higher Secondary School, here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

An ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ was organized from Rayang, Mayu II and Cheta to Roing GHSS to collect ‘Mitti’ from panchayats/villages on the occasion.

A plantation drive was also conducted on the day. (DIPRO)