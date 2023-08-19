Lekang SC and Global Valley School lift men’s and women’s Independence Cup

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 18 Aug: Lekang SC beat Rajanagar FC via penalty shootout in the final to win the men’s Independence Cup Football Tournament here.

In the women’s category, Global Valley School, Roing beat Shi Yomi 2-0 to win the cup.

The men’s final match went to a penalty shootout after both the teams played out a goalless draw after the end of the regulation and extra time.

Winners Lekang SC and Global Valley School were awarded Rs 1 lakh each along with the independence cups.

The prizes to winners, runner-ups, best goalkeepers, highest scorers, best defenders, and best emerging players of the tournament of both men’s and women’s teams were given away by minister Kamlung Mossang, ZPC Khumko Mossang, ADC Ibom Tao, TKSC president Phupyong Singpho, EAC Apollo James Lungphi, field director Aduk Peron and mandal president Pisi Suriya Singpho.

Since the best discipline team could not be adjudged, the cash money was instead given to a player who sustained major leg injury during a quarterfinal match.

Earlier, while kicking off the final match, Mossang appreciated Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung for organizing the tournament.

“During the month-long competition, there was no law and order problem and I appreciate the organizers for this,” Mossang said, while expressing happiness to see participation of teams from many far flung districts.

Meanwhile, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung thanked Mossang for sponsoring the tournament and the power department for supplying electricity continuously that enabled matches under floodlights every night.

The MSRH also thanked deputy commissioner Sunny K Singh, additional deputy commissioner Ibom Tao, the extra assistant commissioners Apollo James Lungphi and Namrata Bhatt for sponsoring the running trophies and individual trophies.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association had deputed the head coach of state’s women team to Miao to closely watch the matches of the women teams.

Very encouragingly, few women players from this tournament were selected to represent the state in the national junior and sub-junior women’s football championships scheduled to be held in September.