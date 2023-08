TAWANG, 18 Aug: The 38th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Tawang, under the guidance of its second-in-command Sunil Singh Rawat organized a mega plantation drive themed ‘Plant tree save earth’ in and around the battalion headquarter campus on Friday.

Over 750 saplings were planted.

All the officers and jawans of the battalion participated in the plantation drive. (DIPRO)