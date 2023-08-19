Rushed decision

Editor,

The aspirants have been under closed door preparation for various group-c posts of LDC, constable and JSA etc.

Many have taken both online/offline coaching by paying huge amount, just to make sure their names reflects at the result of APSSB written examination. No doubt, everyone’s preparation either self study or through coaching is based on syllabus and pattern of examination given on the advertisement dated 26/6/2023.

However there comes a twist. Few days back in the govt. notification dated 14th August, 2023 from deputy secretary, dept. of administrative reforms, civil secretariat, they have changed the pattern of qualifying written examination for all group A,B and C where they have included mental ability, assertion and reasoning and made 4 groups with 50 marks each and maximum 200 marks, unlike earlier notification, where it was just elementary Maths, general knowledge and English with each 100 marks and maximum 300 marks.

Changing the syllabus and pattern of exam just months or 20 days before exam is unbearable news for every hard-working aspirant.

Yangfo Liang