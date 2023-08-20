Six arrested for series of robberies

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Six persons accused in connection with a series of robberies committed in the last few days within the capital city have been apprehended by the capital police.

The accused have been identified as Takam Diet (22), a resident of Birup Colony, Itanagar; Ngurang Tako (20), a resident of Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar; Risso Nidam (21), presently residing near DNG College Itanagar; Boria Marshal (24), a resident of Abo Tani Colony, Itanagar; Balo Teni (18), a resident of Birup Colony, Itanagar; and Taya Nadar (27), presently residing in H Sector, Itanagar.

All of the accused are habitual offenders.

The police have recovered three scooters used for committing the offences, along with a stolen vehicle, stolen cash, five stolen mobile handsets, suspected heroin (63 gms), 12 empty cases, 130 empty vials, and Rs 14,000 in cash from their possession.

Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh in a release on Saturday informed that three cases of robberies had been reported from various areas of the capital city.

“The first one occurred on 18 July, when two persons on a scooter robbed one Dinesh Singh of Rs 14,500 in RWD Colony. Accordingly, a case (u/s 392/352/34 IPC) was registered,” he said.

The second incident of robbery was reported on 6 August. One Jugendra Singh, manager of the Himalayan University, Jollang, lodged an FIR, stating that, at around 6:25 pm, five persons who came on three scooters accosted him near the approach road to the university, beat him up, and robbed him of Rs 6,000. A case (u/s 395/323 IPC) was registered in this regard.

“The third incident of robbery occurred on 15 August, when two young males on a scooter snatched the mobile phone of one Sahil Singh, who was walking near Postal Colony, Itanagar, at around 8 pm. The police received an FIR from one Rimi Singh, the elder sister of Sahil Singh, on 17 August. On receipt of the FIR, a case vide (u/s 392/34 IPC) was registered and an investigation was launched.

“A special investigation team was constituted, comprising Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Itanagar PS OC Inspector K Yangfo, Inspector Satyajit Roy, SI AK Jha, and team.

“Initially, one Takam Diet and one Balo Teni were rounded up for interrogation. The team then intensified technical surveillance on potential suspects and engaged sources to gather human intelligence, which led to the apprehension of three more accused persons,” the SP informed.

“Upon interrogation, both Takam Diet and Balo Teni admitted to their involvement in the case and were arrested. Both disclosed that their modus operandi was to intimidate their victims with a sharp object and then rob them.

“They said that they committed such crimes to get money to procure drugs for consumption. Investigating further, their drug peddler, namely, Taya Nadar, was also apprehended, with recoveries of narcotics and cash amount,” the SP added.