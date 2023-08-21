Complete developmental works on time: Nalo

DAPORIJO, 20 Aug: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo told the public and the contractors concerned that developmental works should be completed in order to ensure on-time release of fund and creation of permanent assets.

Addressing a meeting of the district management committee here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday, the minister said that “the times have changed now, and the days are gone when people used to extract the amount without doing any work.”

DRDA PD Tanam Kyali and DTO J Jeram also spoke.

Among others, the DC, the SP, designated management committee members, and the consultant and the project manager of Gurgaon (Haryana)-based Vayunts Solutions Pvt Ltd attended the meeting, which was organised by the tourism department as part of the Swadeshi Darshan initiative. (DIPRO)