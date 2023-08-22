MEDP for bakery products launched

DIYUN, 21 Aug: The National Bank for Agricultural & Rural Development (NABARD) launched a micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) for bakery products in Mudoi village in Diyun circle of Changlang district on Monday.

The MEDP is being conducted in collaboration with the Namsai Organic Spices & Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co Ltd, a distinguished farmer-producer company based in Namsai.

“The ceremonial launch of the training programme heralds a pivotal step forward in rural skill development and economic growth. This endeavour intends to equip 30 members from diverse SHGs within Mudoi block with the art of crafting an array of delectable bakery items, including cakes, pastries, muffins, cupcakes, doughnuts, and buns,” the NABARD informed in a release, adding that “the curriculum goes beyond baking techniques, encompassing packaging strategies and effective market engagement strategies.”

MEDPs are structured for on-location skill enhancement initiatives that address skill gaps while optimising production practices among SHG members. “This 15-day MEDP has been meticulously designed to empower women participants to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys,” the bank said.

During the programme, NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai stressed on “the programme’s pivotal role in elevating production quality and quantity to meet the burgeoning demand for bakery products within the region.”

“The strategic intent behind this endeavour is to uplift rural women, offering them enhanced income opportunities and self-reliance,” he said, and also underscored “the transformative potential of skill development, especially among women entrepreneurs, contributing to the socioeconomic uplift of rural communities.”

NOSAAP chairperson Umachanti Mantaw Mitti advised the trainees to approach their learning with dedication, and underlined the importance of sustainable income generation and market competitiveness, particularly in terms of pricing and quality.

Master trainer Phup Amai Singpho, who owns a thriving bakery enterprise in Miao, offered insights into the livelihood opportunities the bakery sector holds, and emphasised that “the rural landscape holds untapped potential within the emerging bakery markets.”