Training prog on parthenium

LIKABALI, 21 Aug: Forty-nine farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Lessening the invasive parthenium to improve crop, human and animal health’, conducted here in Lower Siang district on Monday.

The farmers were apprised of the importance of controlling parthenium as it reduces crop production and affects human and animal health. About 35 million hectares of land in the country is affected by the parthenium menace.

Toria-TS-36 mustard seeds were later provided to the farmers.

The farmers were also trained in how to use the Umang app.