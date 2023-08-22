Career guidance prog for students

BOMDILA, 21 Aug: Over 80 students participated in a career guidance and skill development programme organised at the government higher secondary school here by the West Kameng district labour & employment office, in collaboration with the industries department and Model Career Centre, on Monday.

During the programme, DLEO Khandu Thongdok counselled the students on how to approach different academic streams, and outlined the steps to pursue various careers in the future.

Kumari Monika, a young professional deputed by the union employment directorate, apprised the students of the Model Career Centre, and the benefits of national career services and career guidance.

District Industries Department MGNF Durga Mishra presented a brief on the skill development programmes and courses provided by the department, both at the central and the state level. (DIPRO)