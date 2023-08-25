Tirap police launch ‘Project Pratighaat’

DEOMALI, 24 Aug: The Tirap police launched ‘Project Pratighaat’ here on Wednesday to address the serious issue of drug addiction in the district.

As part of the initiative, a special event was organised, bringing together around 300 people – the majority of them being members of women NGOs and SHGs – including students, GBs, and public figures.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta informed that “the unique aspect of the initiative is that police will partner with women-based groups and these determined volunteers, along with the local police, will take up the important task of counselling and guiding young people addicted to drugs, as well as their families.”

“The SP office will keep a close watch on the counseling efforts. Necessary steps will be taken in cooperation with the district administration, depending on each situation,” the SP added.

Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav and Care Me Home Drug De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia appealed to all to join hands to fight against drug abuse and eradicate drugs and opium from the region. (DIPRO)