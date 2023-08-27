AIFGDA for pay parity

ITANAGAR, 26 Aug: The newly-formed national executive body of All India Federation of Government Doctors’ Associations (AIFGDA) has resolved to fight against disparity in pay and service conditions of doctors working in government sector in all states of the country. The resolution was taken during the three days central general council meeting of the federation being held at Mumbai from 25 August.

The federation also decided to raise the issues of inequalities, injustice, exploitation and attack on the govt doctors across the country and take up it with both central and state governments.

AIFGDA working president Dr. Taba Khanna, APDA president Dr. Komling Perme and general secretary Dr. Kabak Tamar along with delegates from 26 states of the country attended the meeting.