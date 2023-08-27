Two Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives achieved: ISRO

BENGALURU, 26 Aug: ISRO on Saturday said two of the three Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives have been achieved while the third — in-situ scientific experiments — is underway.

The national space agency headquartered here also said all the payloads of Chandrayaan-3 mission are performing normally.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Of the 3 mission objectives, demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface is accomplished. Demonstration of Rover roving on the moon is accomplished. Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally,” ISRO said on X’, formerly known as Twitter.

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO’s ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite. (PTI)