ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: Damodar Mishra took over the charge of the general manager (GM) of the NABARD’s regional office (RO) here on Monday.

Mishra has more than two decades of experience in the field of rural development and finance. He has served in various capacities in the NABARD in various parts of the country.

“Under his leadership, NABARD will continue to contribute to the overall progress of Arunachal Pradesh,” the RO stated in a release.