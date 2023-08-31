SC seeks details of medical facilities for inmates

NEW DELHI, 30 Aug: As it grapples with the problem of overcrowded jails with inmates living cheek by jowl, the Supreme Court has asked the centre and states to furnish details about the availability of medical facilities for prisoners and imparting them vocational training.

The apex court, which is hearing a matter related to alleged “inhuman conditions” prevailing in 1,382 prisons across India, also asked the centre and the states

to file affidavits giving the details about the availability of adequate information technology (IT) infrastructure for conducting virtual court proceedings and visitation rights of family members of those incarcerated.