Railway bridge over Pachin river almost ready for use

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Sep: The much delayed railway bridge over the Pachin river to connect the Yupia railway station with Lekhi is almost ready for use. As per a report, only minor works like painting and such remain.

The railway bridge project had been approved in 2016, and the foundation work commenced in the same year. Later, due to various issues, the project could not be completed on time.

The bridge is 195 metres long, 12 metres wide, and is funded by the railways ministry.

Talking to this daily, Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom said that, “even though the bridge is almost ready, there might be delay in opening it for use due to construction of cement concrete (CC) from the bridge to NH 415 on the Lekhi side.”

“The PWD had sought closure of this stretch of the road for construction of the CC road and accordingly, I had issued instructions. The curing process is going on. Once this road is ready, we will check the status of the bridge and discuss the matter with the contractor and the agency concerned, and open the bridge for use by the public,” said Potom.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso had on Saturday informed the media that the bridge will be opened for the public as soon as it is completed.

“The bridge is almost ready and finishing touches are being done. Load testing has also been done. Once it is fully ready, it will be opened for use. It is just a matter of a few more days,” said Kaso.

However, it is learnt that, even though the bridge is almost ready, the contractor is yet to receive the final payment from the ministry.

The completion of the two-lane railway bridge will not only ease traffic congestion on NH 415 but also aid in the construction work under Packages B and C of the four-lane highway project.