Int’l Day of Clean Air for blue skies observed

AALO, 4 Sep: The 4th International Day of Clean Air for blue skies, themed ‘Together for clean air’, was observed at the general hospital here in West Siang district on Monday with an awareness meeting.

During the meeting, Dr Tsering Wangmu Tato of the National Programme on Climate Change & Human Health presented a brief on the ill-effects of air pollution, water pollution, etc, and appealed to every individual to “take the strong decision to protect the environment.”

Medical Superintendent Dr Jombom Kato appealed to “the authority” to transfer more doctors to the general hospital, saying that “the hospital is functioning without the required doctors.”

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra, CDPO Bahi Koyu, and Dr J Padu also spoke.

Among others, NGO Mother’s Vision chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin and the president and the secretary of the district APWWS unit attended the meeting. (DIPRO)