Mein inaugurates dist library reading hall

NAMSAI, 10 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art reading hall of the district library here.

The Namsai district library is the state’s first fully automated public library with advanced radio frequency identification technology. With an impressive collection of 16,000 books and 832 members, it serves as a knowledge centre for people

of all ages in Namsai district.

The reading hall has been constructed with SIDF and untied funds, and executed by the PWD.

Speaking after the inauguration, the DCM emphasised on the critical role of libraries in inculcating the reading habit and developing a sense of competitiveness in students. He suggested that “students from rural areas should also be brought in buses to the library on a weekly basis.”

“Children studying in rural areas should also be given an opportunity to have the experience of reading in a library,” he said.

Mein also called for establishing innovative learning platforms for children, and emphasised the importance of using both physical and digital books effectively to encourage the reading habit.

Expressing concern over the rising drug abuse among the youths, the DCM called for “collective efforts to combat this challenge.” He urged the student unions and CBOs of the district to “work together to help the young generation build a brighter future.”

The inauguration programme was attended also by MLAs Jummum Ete Deori and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Planning & Power Secretary RK Sharma, Padma Shri awardee Sathyanarayan Mundayoor, Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Manchekhun, DC CR Khampa and SP Sangey Thinley.

Later in the day, Mein attended the Tai Khamti Singpho Council conclave at the Poi Pee Mau ground here. (DCM’s PR Cell)