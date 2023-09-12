Universal Brotherhood Day celebrated

RKMS torchbearer in the field of education: Guv

ITANAGAR, 11 Sep: Universal Brotherhood Day, commemorating the 130th year of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech, was celebrated in the state on Monday.

Governor KT Parnaik participated in the celebration at the Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) in Narottam Nagar in Tirap district.

The celebration coincided with the concluding function of the 125th anniversary

of the Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, Kolkata, and the golden jubilee celebration of the Ramakrishna Mission in Narottam Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that “Ramakrishna Mission School is the torchbearer in the field of education in the state, which has set goals which needs to be emulated by others.”

He expressed appreciation for the academic environment in the campus, which he said would “continue to facilitate in producing educated, disciplined and inspiring good citizens.”

He also commended the monks, teachers and staff for their good work.

“It is a matter of great pride that the school has set in motion a wonderful curriculum for students, instilling a sense of responsibility, discipline, pride and commitment. The achievements of the school in its golden jubilee are commendable as illustrious alumni are carrying the banner all over the country,” Parnaik said, and advocated promoting amity and oneness.

The governor also laid the foundation stone for a new academic building at the Ramakrishna Sarada Vidyalaya, and paid floral tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the school campus.

He conferred the IDBI Bank golden jubilee scholarship to eight students, and the Infosys Foundation scholarship to four students.

Jakap Pansa (Class 5), Kaling Ngupok (Class 6), Yeshi Norbu (Class 7), Yangsen Nokpa (Class 8), Choakwang Wangsu (Class 9), Ngongja Bangsia (Class 10), Teaphang Khoisia (Class 11), and Donwang Kamhua (Class 12) received the IDBI Bank golden jubilee scholarship, while Martin Pabin (Class 9), Godi Hai (Class 10), Wangsin Lammaty (Class 11), and Zau Htoi Awng Sikhang (Class 12) received the Infosys Foundation scholarship.

Local MLA and DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang, who is himself an alumnus of the RKMS, felicitated national teachers’ awardee (2023) Netai Chandra Dey, state teachers’ awardee (2023) Debashish Roy, and Sangay Lhaden award winner Thephang Khoisia, who scored the fourth rank in the CBSE Class 10 exam.

RKMS principal Swami Jneyananda presented a brief on the institute. Ramakrishna Mission (Narottam Nagar) secretary Swami Achyuteshananda, and Ramakrishna Mission Dibrugarh (Assam) secretary Vedasarananda also spoke.

Among others, Tirap DC Hento Karga, SP Rahul Gupta, special invitees, alumni, monks, teachers, staffers and students attended the function.

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas (VKV) across the state also celebrated the day.

Addressing the function at VKV Itanagar, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak advised the students to “emulate Swamiji’s ideology for nation-building,” and urged them to work hard and become worthy citizens of the country. He also stressed on “bagless Saturday for the holistic development of students.”

VKV principal A Krishnan and VK sahaprant pramukh Pai Dawe enlightened the participants about the importance of the day, while Fire & Emergency Service SP Jhon Pada urged the students to imbibe Vivekananda’s values.

The event also featured a colourful presentation by the schoolchildren.

At VKV Kharsang (Changlang), GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd assistant manager Longdam Yanchang, who is also an alumnus of the school, recalled his schooldays and advised the students to “do hard work in life.” He added that “the message of universal brotherhood is highly relevant now.”

Kharsang CO N Wangjen congratulated all “for keeping good academic environment in the school,” and was full of praise for the VKV students “for their discipline and values.”

VKV principal MV Ravindran also spoke.

Around 400 people, including students, well-wishers, alumni and parents, attended the programme, during which the students presented a cultural programme.

The day was celebrated also at VKV Kimi (West Kameng), VKV Jairampur (Changlang) and VKV Kyidphel (Tawang). It was celebrated also in Aalo (West Siang) and Basar (Leparada) by the Vivekananda Kendra Arun Jyoti. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan & DIPROs)