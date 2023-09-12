NAHARLAGUN, 11 Sep: The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Itanagar, in association with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Kolkata (WB), organised a ‘Cyber forensic training programme’ for the judiciaries of the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court at the Administrative Training Institute here on 10 September.

The programme was sponsored by the union ministry of electronics & information technology (MEITy), under its project ‘Development of cyber forensic training-cum-investigation labs in northeastern states and cloud-based centralised cyber forensic lab infrastructures’, and was implemented by the CDAC and the NIELIT Kohima (Nagaland).

During the programme, Itanagar HC Bench Joint Registrar Tailang Laji emphasised on how analysis of digital evidence, cyber laws and Acts is becoming increasingly important for investigation and prosecution. He stressed on providing adequate training to the judiciaries “for representing the digital evidence in court,” and on the importance of “empowering the judiciaries with the appropriate knowledge and tools of cyber forensics.”

CDAC Associate Director Asok Bandyopadhyay described the scope, deliverables and importance of the MEITy- sponsored cyber forensic project, especially in the context of the Northeast states, while NIELIT Itanagar Director (i/c) Rintu Das informed about the training activities of the NIELIT Itanagar centre and its extension centres in Pasighat (East Siang) and Tezu (Lohit). He also presented a brief on cyber forensic training for judiciaries.

A team comprising experts from the CDAC, and the NUJS Kolkata, conducted training sessions on ‘Communication devices – Cybercrime perspective, appreciation and attribution of digital evidence’, the IT Act, and ‘Social media forensics and mobile forensics’.

Altogether, 47 judiciaries attended the training programme.