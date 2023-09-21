DCM launches Seva Pakhwada

NAMSAI, 20 Sep: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched a two-week-long service campaign called ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from Empong village in Namsai district on Tuesday.

The Seva Pakhwada, which started on 17 September and will go on till 2 October, aims at highlighting the good governance and achievements of the Modi government in the last 9 years in the centre as well as deliver community services for the betterment of the people.

Mein exhorted the functionaries to work with dedication for the upliftment of the downtrodden and rural people, and also spread the message of good governance amongst the masses.

He said that Arunachal has seen massive development under the leaderships of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the centre and the Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state.

During the commemorative programme, prayers were offered at the Empong Buddhist Temple for the good health and long life of Modi.

Mein also participated in a cleanliness and plantation drive in the vicinity of the temple.

One of the key highlights of the programme was the distribution of Ayushman cards by the DCM to the beneficiaries of Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The programme was attended by district BJP president Sujana Namchoom, Chongkham ZPM Jenia Namchoom, BJP party leaders and workers. (DCM’s media cell)