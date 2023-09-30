CO reviews status of schemes

KHONSA, 29 Sep: Bari-Basip and Longo CO Ripi Doni on Friday reviewed the status of various ongoing central and state government schemes during a circle-level monitoring committee meeting for Longo and Bari-Basip in Tirap district.

The CO reviewed the status of schemes under the SADA, SPA, SIDF, CRF, NLCPR, NEC, RIDF, BADP/PMJVK, MPLAD, CMDICF, deposit works, etc.

Doni instructed the executing agencies to complete the projects within the stipulated time without compromising the quality of work.

Officials of all the line departments highlighted the latest status of all the central and state government schemes being implemented by their departments.

During the meeting, the GPCs raised issues like construction of PMGSY roads, electricity connection for newly constructed houses, and water supply connections. (DIPRO)