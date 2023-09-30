NTPC inks pact with 6 KVs in Arunachal for infra development

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has signed a pact with the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Arunachal Pradesh Trust (VKVAPT) for infrastructure development in six schools as part of its corporate social responsibility, officials said.

“The six schools are Balijan, Sunpura, Jairampur, Banderdewa, Ziro and Kharsang KVs,” they said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of NTPC’s Bongaigaon (Assam)-based Regional Director Partha Mazumder, Chief General Manager Karunakar Das, General Manager (HR) Rajnish Rastogi, VKV Secretary Sujata Nayak and Joint Secretary Rupesh Mathur, a statement said on Friday.

The VKVAPT has been playing a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

“The signing of the pact signifies the NTPC’s commitment to support education and infrastructure development in the country,” it added. (PTI)