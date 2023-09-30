Guv’s GK Quiz Competition held

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Sep: The District Level Governor’s GK Quiz Competition, organised by the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DDSE, was conducted in the conference hall of the DDSE office here on Thursday.

Two students from each government school of the ICR took part in the competition, which was conducted for GSS and GHSS students.

Nabam Yakam and Lingdum Takum from GHSS Arunodaya Itanagar won the first prize, while Toni Lego and Udai Kumar Rai from GSS G Sector stood second, and Techi Takam and Yomi Marde from GHSS Polo Colony secured the third position.

The event was attended by, among others, BEO (Establishment) NH Sera, and APO Tori Gadi. (DIPRO)