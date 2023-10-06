Repairing of Bokam-Chambang road sought

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: The All Chambang Area Youth Forum has requested the state government to initiate steps for early repairing of the Bokam to Chambang PMGSY road in Kra Daadi district.

In a press release, the forum on Thursday stated that “the said road is completely damaged and in need of maintenance at earliest by the concerned authority.”

“The public of the area are facing lots of problems due to the road blockage. We appeal to the state government for immediate action to address the issue at the earliest,” it said.