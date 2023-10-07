Dist-level football tourneys underway

KHONSA, 6 Oct: The annual district-level football tournaments for U-17 boys and girls, organised by the education department under the aegis of the Samagra Shikha (ISSE), began at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Friday.

The inaugural match was played between RKMS Narottam Nagar and GSS Lazu, wherein the former won by a solitary goal. In the second match of the day, GSS Dadam defeated GSS Pinewood by 2-1 goals.

The inaugural function was attended by District Sports Officer Noah Mongku and DAEO Kutung Hangphuk.

Twelve teams (8 boys’ and 2 girls’) from different higher secondary and secondary schools are participating in the tournament. (DIPRO)