Mock exercise on earthquake scenario

RANLI, 6 Oct: A team of the 12 Bn National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock exercise on ‘scenario of earthquake’, in coordination with the district administration and other stakeholders, at Ranli village in Dibang Valley district on Friday.

“The mock exercise started with a meticulous planning on collapsed structure scenario by earthquake. During the exercise, NDRF teams demonstrated collapsed structure search and rescue cutting methods, medical first aid techniques, evacuation techniques, and rope rescue techniques to rescue trapped victims,” the battalion informed in a release.