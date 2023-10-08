Man sentenced to 20 yrs in jail and life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

PASIGHAT, 7 Oct: The special POCSO court here in East Siang district has sentenced one Kalen Apang (33) to 20 years of imprisonment, plus life imprisonment, for sexually assaulting and impregnating his minor stepdaughter twice.

The accused was found guilty of committing the offence of penetrative sexual assault on his stepdaughter, and has been sentenced under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, on 23 March, 2022, the Jenging police station received a written complaint from the district child protection unit to the effect that Apang, who had sexually assaulted his minor stepdaughter in 2019 and was out on bail, reportedly committed the same offence on his stepdaughter, who was about 13 years old.

Following this, a case [u/s 376 (2) (F) (n) IPC r/w 6/16 of POCSO Act] was registered.

The child had been staying with Apang since she was about 11 years old, after her mother, who works at a tea garden in Ramsing, married Apang. He started sexually abusing the child immediately after the marriage and ultimately impregnated her.

The incident came to light when the child’s aunt found out that she was pregnant and brought her to Yingkiong for medical examination. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against the convict and he was arrested and later enlarged on bail.

But after his release from jail, Apang returned, stayed with the child and her mother, committed sexual assault on the minor, and impregnated her again.

While sentencing, the special judge said, “The convict has shown no remorse for his action and he has utter disregard for law and order, and, despite being enlarged on bail, committed the same offence twice.”

The special judge therefore pronounced a double sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment for the first offence, and life imprisonment for the subsequent offence. (DIPRO)