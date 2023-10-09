DC inspects projects in admin circles

KOLORIANG, 8 Oct: Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Ibom Tao toured Nyapin, Phassang, Sangram and Nyobia on 6 and 7 October to take stock of the progress of various developmental projects in the administrative circles.

The DC, accompanied by SP Bomken Basar, ZPC Dare Mada, the ZPMs of Nyapin, Phassang and Sangram, and heads of offices inspected several important infrastructure projects. He visited the under-construction PHC in Phassang; the under-construction bachelors’ barrack for health staffers in Phassang; the ongoing construction of the PWD inspection bungalow in Phassang; the double-court badminton hall in Lungsa (funded under the Khelo India programme); the ongoing construction of the CC pavement in Nyapin ADC headquarters township road (funded under the SIDF); the under-construction circuit house in Nyapin (funded under the SIDF); the under-construction Nyapin ADC mini-secretariat building (funded under the SIDF); and the under-construction Tadar Tang CHC (funded under the CCI scheme). All of them are being executed by the PWD.

The DC also visited the under-construction fire service station building in Nyapin, being executed under the Arunachal Pradesh Police Housing Board, and the completed and functional police station in Sangram.

PWD EE Nangbia Tada assured the DC that “all the ongoing key infrastructure projects under the PWD will be completed by December this year.”

The DC also inspected various completed and ongoing road projects of the RWD and the PWD, and urged the executing agencies to “complete all the ongoing road projects within the stipulated time set by the government.”

Tao later visited the Eklavya Model Residential School in Nyapin, where he interacted with the students and the teachers, and emphasised on “the importance of delivering and attaining foundational literacy and numeracy and oral reading fluency by each and every child.”

He also encouraged the teachers to “promote kitchen gardens within the school and hostel premises.”

During the tour, Tao also engaged in interactions with the public and panchayat members in Lungsa, Nyapin, and Sangram.

He advised the people to prioritise agriculture and allied activities to “enhance livelihood and achieve self-sufficiency in agri-horti products in the region.”

Tao encouraged the panchayat members to “diligently execute the people’s plan campaign by conducting gram sabhas, involving participation of everyone in the sabhas,” and urged them to “incorporate the nine themes of SDGs while formulating the gram panchayat development plans.”

Highlighting the importance of the panchayat development index [PDI] in policy formulation and programme implementation at the grassroots level, the DC urged the PRI members, the public and the officials to “provide accurate and realistic feedback when carrying out the PDI surveys.”

He underscored the importance of strengthening the village water sanitation committees, and raised awareness about the 13 saturation tracker schemes.

The DC reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to ensure accountability and performance, emphasising that “strict action will be taken through the ‘no work, no pay’ policy against absentee teachers.” (DIPRO)