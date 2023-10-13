Don’t compromise work quality: DC

KHONSA, 12 Oct: Tirap DC Hento Karga urged the implementing agencies of various government projects and schemes in the district to not compromise quality of work.

While reviewing the progress of the ongoing projects under various departments during a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Thursday, the DC said that “there should be coordination among various government departments for proper implementation of developmental projects.”

He asked all the implementing agencies to submit the work progress reports well in advance and also share the difficulties they face in implementation projects.

“Tirap district is doing well in all sectors, except in soil health card,” the DC said.

ZPC Chathong Lowang also expressed concern over “the poor performance of the district with regard to the soil health card scheme’s implementation.” She requested the department concerned to “create awareness among the people about the importance of soil testing by involving the PRIs.”

She said also that “ANBY and ANKY schemes of the government will only be successful if the soil is properly tested and the crops are selected as per feasibility.”

Officers of various departments, along with ZPMs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)