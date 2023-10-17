Fire devours three houses in Chimpu

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 16: At least three houses were reportedly consumed by a raging fire that broke out Monday morning at RWD colony in Chimpu here. All three buildings were owned by Nabam Seli, a government employee at the education department. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported.

According to police sources, the fire ignited around 5:30 am and rapidly spread, engulfing all three houses. The blaze was intensified when four LPG cylinders exploded even before the fire brigade arrived. The owner was not present at the scene when the mishap occurred.

All belongings were reduced to ashes and nothing could be salvaged.

Police sources added that the fire initially started in a semi-RCC building and then spread to the other structures. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but it is presumed to have been caused by a short circuit.

To control the fire’s spread, two water tanks were utilized but the damage was already extensive.