MLA inaugurates power line in Chambang circle

PALIN, 21 Oct: MLA Balo Raja, who is also advisor to power minister, has on Saturday inaugurated an 11 KV electricity line from Gong to Tudubath village under Chambang circle in Kra Daadi district.

The MLA stated that with the inauguration of the power line, the long-felt need of the local people for improved power supply has been finally fulfilled. He appealed to the villagers to cooperate with the power department in maintaining power connectivity.

ZPC Charu Menia lauded the dedicated efforts of MLA for making the much needed project a reality.

Government officers including Chambang circle officer Riba Gyadi, PRI members, gaon burahs and general public were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)