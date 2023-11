ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Tana Tagi Tara bowed out of the Wako Senior World Kickboxing Championship after losing 7-5 to his opponent from in the quarterfinal.

The championship was held in Portugal from 17 to 26 November.

“Reaching the quarterfinal in the world championship is a great achievement, indeed,” Kickboxing Association of Arunachal general secretary Charu Govin said, congratulating Tara for his impressive performance.