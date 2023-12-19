Training prog on vermicomposting

SANGTI, 18 Dec: Twenty-five members of two farmers’ SHGs participated in a training programme on vermicomposting, organised here by the West Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Monday.

KVK horticulture scientist Dr TS Mishra highlighted the importance of organic manure, and explained “its scope in agriculture farming, and how to improve soil fertility after uses of vermicompost, along with role of vermicompost in rural youths for income generation,” the KVK informed in a release.

Agriculture extension specialist Dr Navennet Kumar Mishra explained the role of the KVK in agriculture development “and its contribution towards uplifting the socioeconomic status of the farming community,” while KVK Head (i/c) Dr Tasso Tabin emphasised on “natural farming advantages for farmers, and preparation of natural farming fertiliser,” it said, adding that seeds of different varieties of maize were later distributed to the farmers.