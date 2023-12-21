Prohibitory orders imposed in Pasighat after ‘lock-down’ call in colleges

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were imposed at Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district, on Wednesday following an indefinite lock-down call given by an organization against two colleges in the district.

The organization, Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW), gave that call from Wednesday to press for its demand that most of the appointments in the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) and the College of Agriculture (CoA) be made from the state’s scheduled tribe community.

Apprehending law and order issues and public disturbance in the college campuses, district magistrate Tayi Taggu on Wednesday passed the orders prohibiting gathering of five or more people and carrying arms in the entire Pasighat town.

The ABKYW has been demanding, among others, 80 per cent job reservation for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe in group A and B posts and 100 per cent reservation in group C and D posts.

On December 13, the ABKYW gave an ultimatum of seven days to the authorities to resolve the issue.

The “lock-down” was announced after the expiry of one week.

The ABKYW staged an 8-hour dharna at CHF and CoA campuses on December 4. (PTI)