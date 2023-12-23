Four arrested in theft case

DOIMUKH, 22 Dec: The Doimukh police arrested four persons on Thursday in connection with a case involving theft of a scooter, an LPG cylinder and a mobile phone.

One Sanny Tiwari, who resides in Rono village, lodged an FIR at the police station here on 20 December, after an LPG cylinder, a mobile phone worth Rs 11,500, and a neck phone were stolen by burglars who had entered his house after breaking the door lock.

The police launched an investigation, covering Doimukh, Nirjuli and Naharlagun, and arrested one Dobum Tate (24), who later disclosed the names of his close associates. Following this, Tana Jaswa (25), Tadar Bhai (19), and Tolum Munna (19) were also arrested, and they admitted their guilt, the police said.

One TVS Ntorg scooter with modified key, three scissors, an iron rod, and other implements which were used to commit the crime were seized by the police.

A case (u/s 380/34 IPC) has been registered in this regard.